Hughes provided an assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Hughes set up Nico Hischier's game-tying tally at 18:46 of the third period. It's been a strong stretch for Hughes lately -- he has 11 goals and six helpers over his last 10 contests. The 21-year-old center has enjoyed the breakout season many expected from him in the fall. He's up to 56 points, matching his career high in 45 games this season compared to 49 last year. He's added 204 shots on net, a plus-14 rating and 17 power-play points.