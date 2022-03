Hughes scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks.

Hughes opened the scoring at 9:15 of the first period, and he added an assist a few minutes later on a Yegor Sharangovich goal. The 20-year-old Hughes has gotten on the scoresheet in his last seven appearances, and he's on a run of four straight multi-point games. The Florida native has 16 goals, 38 points, 107 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 33 contests in a breakout third season.