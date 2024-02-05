Hughes is now considered day-to-day with his upper-body injury and could return to action later this week, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes appears to be close to being cleared for contact. Although it's probably safe to assume he won't be available Tuesday against the Avalanche, it's looking like Hughes could be ready to return Thursday versus Calgary or Saturday against the Hurricanes. The 22-year-old pivot has racked up 15 goals and 45 points through 32 contests this season.