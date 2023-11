Hughes (upper body) is back in New Jersey and is week-to-week.

Hughes took an ugly spill into the boards against St. Louis on Friday and will end up missing multiple games as a result. He reportedly avoided major injury, so this may not be a long-term absence. The budding star was off to an unreal start this year with 20 points in 10 games. With Hughes and Nico Hischier (upper body) out, the team will likely lean more heavily on Dawson Mercer and Michael McLeod.