Hughes dished out two assists and added three shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Boston.

Hughes assisted on both of New Jersey's third-period goals to force overtime, then failed to beat Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask on a golden opportunity in the waning seconds of the extra session before being stymied again in the shootout. The first overall pick in the 2019 draft struggled to adjust as a rookie and totaled only 21 points in 61 games, but Hughes looked much more comfortable in the first game of his sophomore season.