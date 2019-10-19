Hughes scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Vancouver.

Anecdotally, he's the only player to ever score in his first game against his brother. Hughes has scuffled to start his career, but that's more a function of poor team play than anything else. He finally has points in back-to-back games and appears to be finding his legs. Interestingly enough, Hughes' production has come when his ice time was cut. Perhaps he's better served skating 13-14 minutes, instead of 16-18, at least for now.