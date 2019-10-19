Devils' Jack Hughes: Nets first NHL goal
Hughes scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Vancouver.
Anecdotally, he's the only player to ever score in his first game against his brother. Hughes has scuffled to start his career, but that's more a function of poor team play than anything else. He finally has points in back-to-back games and appears to be finding his legs. Interestingly enough, Hughes' production has come when his ice time was cut. Perhaps he's better served skating 13-14 minutes, instead of 16-18, at least for now.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.