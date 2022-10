Hughes notched the lone goal during a 1-0 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.

Hughes, who has scored in consecutive contests, converted the game-winner Friday after nearly 43 minutes of scoreless hockey. Working to gain position on a third-period power play, Hughes received a cross-ice pass from Jesper Bratt and, aided by a goalie screen from Nathan Bastian, connected on his third goal this season. The 21-year-old center registered just one shot in 17:46 of ice time, third-most among forwards.