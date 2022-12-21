Hughes scored a goal in the Devils' 4-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday.

Hughes found the back of the net at 15:24 of the third period, but that only narrowed the Hurricanes' lead to 3-1. It was his 17th goal and 37th point in 32 games this season. The 21-year-old's on a three-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 12 contests.