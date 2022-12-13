Hughes netted a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Rangers on Monday.
Hughes' goal came at 11:05 of the second period to put the Devils up 3-1, but the Rangers powered back after that. It was his 15th goal and 34th point in 28 games this season. The 21-year-old is on an eight-game point streak.
