Devils' Jack Hughes: Not expected to play
Hughes (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Hughes was on the ice for morning skate, but didn't participate in line rushes, which was the first sign that he might not be available for Thursday's tilt. The specific nature of the rookie pivot's issue remains a mystery, but the Devils should provide an update on his status ahead of Saturday's clash with Colorado.
