Devils' Jack Hughes: Not with team in Washington
Hughes (upper body) didn't travel to Washington with the team and will miss a fifth consecutive game Saturday, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Hughes continues to sit out, and he'll be hard-pressed to heal up in time for the second leg of New Jersey's back-to-back set Sunday at home against the Lightning. The first overall selection from the 2019 draft remains stuck on six goals and 10 assists in 36 games played.
