Hughes had two assists and one shot in a 6-4 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.
Hughes figured in on New Jersey's first two goals, assisting on power-play tallies by Nico Hischier in the first period and Pavel Zacha in the middle frame. The 19-year-old has posted 11 goals and 27 points in 49 games in his sophomore campaign.
More News
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Two helpers in Saturday's loss•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Ends slump with three-point night•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Two points lead team to win•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Continues success against Rangers•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Stretches point streak•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Out of virus protocol•