Hughes had two assists and two shots with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston.
Hughes set up a pair of Pavel Zacha goals, including a power-play tally in the first period and the game-winner in overtime. It was Hughes' third two-assist performance in the last five contests, giving the 19-year-old sophomore 31 points in 54 games on the year.
