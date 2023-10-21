Hughes rolled up two goals and four points in Friday's 5-4 OT win against the Islanders.

Hughes bagged a power-play goal early in the third period, while adding a pair of assists on the man advantage in regulation. He saved his best for last, though, posting his fourth goal of the season with the game-winning goal in overtime. He also had six shots on goal and a hit in his 24:21 of ice time. He and the Devils are back on the ice Tuesday in Montreal.