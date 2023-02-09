Hughes (upper body) is out week-to-week, according toElliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hughes failed to complete practice Wednesday and coach Lindy Ruff made the announcement Thursday that Hughes would be on the shelf week-to-week. It's a big blow for the young Devils as Hughes was their top player with 35 goals and 67 points in 50 games. Hughes was on a nine-game points streak when the injury occurred, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists.