Devils' Jack Hughes: Picks up helper in return
Hughes (upper body) managed an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.
Hughes missed five games with the injury, but he was able to help out on Andy Greene's second-period tally. In 37 games this season, the 18-year-old center has picked up 17 points and 79 shots on goal. Hughes hasn't been much of a factor on offense yet, but the first-overall pick from 2019 should find his groove eventually.
