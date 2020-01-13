Hughes (upper body) managed an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Hughes missed five games with the injury, but he was able to help out on Andy Greene's second-period tally. In 37 games this season, the 18-year-old center has picked up 17 points and 79 shots on goal. Hughes hasn't been much of a factor on offense yet, but the first-overall pick from 2019 should find his groove eventually.