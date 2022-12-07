Hughes registered two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Chicago.

One of Hughes' two helpers came on the power play. He extended his point streak to six games, bringing him up to 13 goals and 31 points in 26 contests this season. The 21-year-old had 26 goals and 56 points in 2021-22 despite being limited to 49 games. If Hughes stays healthy this season, he should easily surpass those offensive totals.