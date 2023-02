Hughes (upper body) picked up two assists in a 5-2 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

He had missed the previous four games. Hughes picked up right where he left off before the injury -- this was his sixth straight multi-point game and he has points in his last 10 (nine goals, 11 assists). Overall, the 21-year-old Hughes has 35 goals and 34 assists (69 points) in just 52 games and despite missing the games, he still sits ninth in NHL scoring. Get him back into your lineup.