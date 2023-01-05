Hughes had a goal, a power-play assist and six shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hughes helped set up Dougie Hamilton's power-play marker in the second period, then benefited from a fortunate bounce in the third, as Hughes tried to stickhandle around goalie Ville Husso and ended up banking the puck home off a defenseman's stick for New Jersey's fifth goal. The 21-year-old center has at least one point in eight of his last nine games, bringing his season totals to 22 goals and 44 points.