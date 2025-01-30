Hughes scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

After helping to set up Ondrej Palat early in the second period for the game's opening tally, Hughes potted his own early in the third to wrap up the scoring. The 23-year-old center is up to 20 goals on the season, the fourth straight campaign in which he's reached that mark, and with 60 points through 53 appearances, he's on pace for his second career 90-point season.