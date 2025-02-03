Hughes scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Hughes was set up by linemate Jesper Bratt after Buffalo turned the puck over on the power play early in the third period, but that goal concluded the scoring in Sunday's contest. This was Hughes' first shorthanded goal of his career in his sixth NHL campaign. The 23-year-old's deployment on the penalty kill is a testament to the growth that has occurred in his game -- he rarely saw the ice in shorthanded situations over his first five seasons. Hughes is up to 21 goals, 61 points and a plus-7 rating through 54 appearances in 2024-25. The 2019 first-overall pick can extend his point streak to six games Tuesday in Pittsburgh.