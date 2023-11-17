Hughes (shoulder) returned to practice Friday, which could clear the way for him to play against the Rangers on Saturday.

Hughes has just returned to practice, so it would be a quick turnaround to lace up the skates versus New York. Still, the 22-year-old center would be a huge boost for the Devils, having racked up five goals and 15 helpers, including 12 power-play points, in 10 games to open the season. If he does play Saturday, Hughes almost certainly would retake his spot on the first line from Michael McLeod.