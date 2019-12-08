Devils' Jack Hughes: Provides assist
Hughes generated an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.
Hughes had the lone helper on Taylor Hall's third-period tally, which brought the Devils within a goal before Rocco Grimaldi answered for the Predators. Hughes has just three assists over his last eight games, having missed time with a lower-body injury during that span. The first-overall pick from 2019 has 12 points and 50 shots through 26 appearances in his rookie season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.