Hughes generated an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Hughes had the lone helper on Taylor Hall's third-period tally, which brought the Devils within a goal before Rocco Grimaldi answered for the Predators. Hughes has just three assists over his last eight games, having missed time with a lower-body injury during that span. The first-overall pick from 2019 has 12 points and 50 shots through 26 appearances in his rookie season.