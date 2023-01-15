Hughes notched two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Hughes' first helper came on a Tomas Tatar power-play goal in the first period, and he also assisted on Nikita Okhotyuk's second-period marker. This was Hughes' sixth multi-point effort in his last eight games, though he also went without a goal for the second time in that span. The 21-year-old is up to 54 points (17 on the power play), 192 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 43 contests overall.