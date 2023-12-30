Hughes supplied a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Ottawa on Friday.

Hughes found the back of the net with the man advantage midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1 and then registered an assist on Jesper Bratt's power-play goal late in the same frame. His second helper was on Tyler Toffoli's even-strength tally. Hughes has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last five contests, giving him a goal and six points over that stretch. Through 29 appearances this year, he's provided 15 goals and 43 points. Although the 22-year-old's current pace of 1.48 points per game is likely to dip a touch as the campaign wears on, he should continue to produce at an impressive rate as a member of New Jersey's top line and first power-play unit.