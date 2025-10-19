Hughes scored two even-strength goals, one the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring midway through the second period, then got left alone in front of Calvin Pickard after an Edmonton turnover and made no mistake, tucking the puck home to give New Jersey a 4-1 lead. It was Hughes' first multi-point performance of the season. Through five games, he's collected three goals and six points, with half that production (one goal and two assists) coming on the power play.