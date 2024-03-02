Hughes scored a power-play goal on nine shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Hughes picked up his second straight multi-point effort, but it wasn't quite enough. The 22-year-old has 20 shots on net over his last two games as he's taken advantage of inferior competition on the Devils' road trip in California. The center is up to 20 goals, 57 points (25 on the power play), 215 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 44 appearances this season. Hughes is a lock to remain in the top six and on the first power-play unit.