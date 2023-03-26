Hughes contributed a goal and an assist in New Jersey's 5-3 victory over the Senators on Saturday.

It was Hughes' second consecutive multi-point game, and he's provided three goals and five points in that span. Hughes' marker was scored on the power play midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1, and his helper came on Dougie Hamilton's game-winning goal. With 69 appearances from Hughes in the books this season, the 21-year-old has established new career highs with 40 goals and 86 points.