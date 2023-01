Hughes picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Hughes assisted on Dougie Hamilton's game-tieing goal late in the third period before setting up Hamilton again for the winner in overtime. Hughes extended his scoring streak to six games, tallying four goals and seven assists in that span. The 21-year-old center is up to 60 points with 30 goals and 30 assists through 47 games in a breakout campaign.