Hughes scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday, dealing the Red Wings a 6-2 defeat.

Coming off an off night, Hughes responded with his second multi-point effort this season. The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick registered a minus-3 rating against the Capitals on Monday but didn't allow it to carry over in back-to-back games. Hughes, who generated three shots Tuesday, scored a go-ahead goal by entering the offensive zone late and remaining unchecked as he positioned himself in the slot area. He collected a loose puck and notched his second goal this season.