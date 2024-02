Hughes (upper body) will return to action versus Calgary on Thursday.

The New Jersey superstar has missed the last 11 games and will see time alongside Tyler Toffoli (illness) and Alexander Holtz in even-strength situations. Hughes has 15 tallies and 45 points in only 32 contests this season. He will also return to the first power-play unit with Toffoli, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Luke Hughes.