Hughes (upper body) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Lightning, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The 18-year-old will finally make his return to the lineup after missing the past five games with the upper-body issue. Hughes will be a solid addition to the lineup, as he's racked up 16 points in 36 games in his first full NHL season. It's likely that Hughes will return to the lineup in a top-six offensive role and on the power play.