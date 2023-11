Hughes (shoulder) had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Hughes played like he hadn't missed a shift, let alone five games due to injury. He had 14 shot attempts, eight on goal, in 22:40 of ice time. Prior to his injury, Hughes was on a Hart march, and it will take a bit for him to get back to the top of the NHL scoring list. But he's only five points (22) from the lead (27) right now, and with his talent, it shouldn't take long.