Hughes logged a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over the Penguins on Sunday.

Hughes opened the scoring just 56 seconds into the contest, skating the puck from his own zone before firing a wrist shot past Tristan Jarry. Hughes would add an assist on Dougie Hamilton's overtime winner. The 21-year-old center has points in five straight games, logging four goals and five assists in that span. He's set a new career high with 30 goals and 58 points through 46 games this season.