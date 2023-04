Hughes scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Hughes opened the scoring 2:50 into the first period, beating Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway to give the Devils an early lead. Despite a shaky start to the series, Hughes now has three goals through four postseason games. The 21-year-old center tallied 43 goals and 99 points in 78 regular-season contests.