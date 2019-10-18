Hughes finally got on the scoresheet with an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Hughes celebrated a pair of NHL firsts in his seventh game, recording his first point on Miles Wood's second-period goal en route to his team's first win of the season. The first overall pick from the 2019 draft still needs to bulk up and get used to facing NHL defensemen, but make no mistake about Hughes' sky-high dynasty league value.