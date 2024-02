Hughes notched a goal and an assist in New Jersey's 3-1 win over Seattle on Monday.

Monday's goal was Hughes' first in the three games he's played since missing 11 with an upper-body injury. Though, the lack of goals isn't because he's not getting pucks to the net. Hughes has put 20 shots on goal since returning. He's up to 16 goals and 47 points through 35 contests this season.