Hughes scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Hughes scored the game-winning goal with 54 seconds left in overtime following a set-up from Timo Meier, giving him 19 goals on the year. The 23-year-old playmaker has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games and remains one of the most influential players on the New Jersey roster, tallying 11 points in that span (four goals, seven helpers) and 57 total points in 51 regular-season contests to date in 2024-25.