Hughes scored a goal on eight shots while picking up a power-play assist in a 5-2 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Hughes has registered two points in three of his last four contests, racking up a combined 10 points in 10 games to open the year. If he can stay fit and play a full 82-game campaign, Hughes should be in line to set new personal bests in goals and assists, including possibly topping the 30-goal threshold for the first time.