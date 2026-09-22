Hughes potted an even-strength goal on four shots and went plus-1 in 18:20 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 preseason win over the Rangers.

Hughes has played in no more than 62 regular-season games in each of the last three years, though he finished with exactly 27 goals and at least 70 points during those campaigns. The 25-year-old has the talent to be a 100-point player -- he had 99 points across 78 regular-season games in 2022-23 -- but staying healthy has been a problem for Hughes so far in his career. While that's always a concern for fantasy managers, there's no denying the 2019 No. 1 overall pick is a high-end fantasy asset when he's in the lineup.