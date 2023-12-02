Hughes scored a goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Hughes has three goals and five assists during his four-game point streak. He's also gone plus-5 with 29 shots on net in that span. The 22-year-old missed five games with a shoulder injury in November, but he's picked up right where he left off since returning. The center is up to nine goals, 30 points, 81 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 17 appearances overall. Even with the missed time, he has a chance for a 100-point campaign in 2023-24.