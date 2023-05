Hughes tallied a goal in a 6-1 loss to Carolina in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Hughes found the back of the net early in the first period to open the scoring, but the contest went downhill for New Jersey after that. He's been effective in the 2023 playoffs, providing six goals and 10 points in 11 outings. The Devils will need Hughes to continue to produce as they look to claw back from a 3-1 series deficit.