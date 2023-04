Hughes scored a goal and finished with three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 1 loss to the Rangers.

Hughes scored on a penalty shot with 2:46 remaining in the third period to finally give New Jersey's fans something to cheer about, though Filip Chytil silenced the crowd with an empty-netter 48 seconds later. While Hughes created a few nice chances with his speed, he also had a minus-1 rating and five giveaways as he struggled to adjust to the increased physicality in his playoff debut.