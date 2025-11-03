Hughes scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Hughes saw his four-game point streak end in Saturday's win over the Kings, but he was back on the scoresheet Sunday with a third-period tally. The 24-year-old has been playing to his full potential early in 2025-26 with 10 goals and 16 points over 13 appearances. He's added 44 shots on net, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Hughes should be a lock for virtually all fantasy lineups through offense alone.