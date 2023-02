Hughes (upper body) is expected to return Saturday versus Pittsburgh, Devils coach Lindy Ruff told Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hughes missed New Jersey's previous four games because of the injury. He has 35 goals and 67 points in 50 contests in 2022-23. Hughes is projected to play alongside Yegor Sharangovich and Jesper Bratt in his return. Jesper Boqvist, who played in the Devils' last three contests, might be a healthy scratch Saturday.