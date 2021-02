Hughes was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

The Devils currently have 14 players in the league's COVID-19 protocol, including Hughes. The team's games are currently postponed until Feb. 9, when they're scheduled to retake the ice against the Penguins. Even if they do resume play at that time, it's uncertain if Hughes will be available. The 19-year-old has posted eight points through nine games this season.