Hughes (upper body) is now skating in a regular jersey and will be reevaluated before Thursday's contest against Calgary, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hughes participated in special teams work in practice and also continued skating with other injured players who are back skating. The 22-year-old has missed the past 10 games -- he sits at 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 games on the year. Once healthy, the youngster will be inserted back into the top line with Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt.