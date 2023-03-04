Hughes posted a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Hughes continues to excel this season -- he's earned a goal and seven assists over his last seven contests. The 21-year-old center set up Jesper Bratt's tally in the first period. For the season, Hughes already has 36 goals, 39 helpers, 23 power-play points, 257 shots and a plus-11 rating. He's on pace to challenge for the century mark in points if he can sustain his pace over the last quarter of the season.