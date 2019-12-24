Devils' Jack Hughes: Sparks massive rally
Hughes scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Hughes' equalizer at 14:46 of the first period was the first of seven straight goals by the Devils. The first-overall pick from 2019 hadn't scored since Nov. 7, a span of 18 games. The 18-year-old hasn't been an instant spark of offense this season with 14 points and 70 shots in 33 contests, but he'll likely grow into a top-line center role in the next couple of years.
