Hughes scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hughes' equalizer at 14:46 of the first period was the first of seven straight goals by the Devils. The first-overall pick from 2019 hadn't scored since Nov. 7, a span of 18 games. The 18-year-old hasn't been an instant spark of offense this season with 14 points and 70 shots in 33 contests, but he'll likely grow into a top-line center role in the next couple of years.