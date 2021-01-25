Hughes scored the game-winning goal Sunday in a 2-0 win over the Islanders.
Hughes struggled last season, but he has taken a big step forward in 2020-21. He already has three goals and four assists in five games, and looks every part the dominant young star we hoped he'd be. Hughes is a must-play every time you get a chance. His star is rising.
